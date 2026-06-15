Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ row: Trust employees under scanner

<p>Lucknow: The Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ matter appears to be getting murkier by the day with the alleged involvement of several <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram%20temple">Ram Temple</a> Trust employees, especially those concerned with counting of cash offerings. They reportedly ‘amassed’ huge wealth within a short period of time even as the three member special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the matter, reached <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya </a>on Monday.</p><p>According to the reports, the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offerings could be as much as Rs 200 crores. Police have recovered Rs 2 crores, a car and three iPhones from five suspects so far. Interestingly no FIR in the matter has been lodged as of now.</p><p>One of the prime suspects in the case is Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yaday, who was said to be the driver of the Trust secretary Champat Rai. According to the reports, he has amassed wealth worth Rs 50 crores within a short period. The police have recovered Rs 36 lakh from his nephew Manish Yadav, who was also an employee at the Ram Temple.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple fund row: From Akhilesh's 'crores of rupees' missing post to recovering cash from employee's house; what we know so far .<p>Earlier a police team had conducted a raid on the residence of one Luvkush Mishra in Meenapur Thakuran Fagauli village in Ayodhya district on Friday and allegedly recovered around Rs 12 lakh. Mishra, according to the reports, was one of the staff responsible for counting of cash offerings at the Temple. He used to be a car mechanic before joining the Trust.</p><p>Mishra’s brother-in-law Anukalp Mishra was under the scanner and according to the reports he too had amassed huge wealth. </p><p>Anukalp reportedly owned a farm house and a palatial house in Ayodhya. Sources said that as many as 50 employees of the Trust were under the scanner.</p><p>The matter would have remained under the carpet had another employee, whose identity was not revealed, not made the alleged ‘embezzlement’ public. Local Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey had raised the issue initially after which party president Akhilesh Yadav took it up and demanded court intervention.</p><p>Ram Temple construction Committee president Nripendra Mishra said in Ayodhya that the SIT would find out who all were responsible for the ‘embezzlement’ and also suggest corrective measures so that it didn’t recur.</p><p>Reports said that Champat Rai was indisposed while another Trustee Anil Mishra had left for Kerala for treatment.</p><p>Congress, meanwhile, put up a hoarding in Ayodhya stating that those responsible for the ‘embezzlement’ would ‘suffer in hell’.</p><p>Firebrand saffron leader and former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar has demanded ‘dismissal’ of Champat Rai holding him responsible for the ‘missing fund’.</p><p>Earlier senior BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan appeared to support the allegations of embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya saying that he could not speak the truth as he was scared of the consequences.</p><p>Some Ayodhya based seers also joined the issue and sought a probe into the matter. ‘’An impartial and transparent inquiry must be conducted to ascertain the truth,’’ Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said.</p>