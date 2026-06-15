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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ row: Trust employees under scanner

One of the prime suspects in the case is Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yaday, who was said to be the driver of the Trust secretary Champat Rai.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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