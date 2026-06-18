Ram Temple 'missing fund' row | Trust may appoint CEO, CM Adityanath snubs Champat Rai

<p>Lucknow: Amid a massive nation wide backlash over alleged ‘embezzlement’ of cash offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government was contemplating to appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which presently oversaw the management of the Temple, to ensure ‘transparency’ in respect of donations and expenses even as the Trust general secretary Champat Rai, who was also among those in the eye of storm, received a snub from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> and had been asked to keep away from his visit to Ayodhya on Friday.</p>.Ram Temple ‘missing fund' row: No smoke without fire, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh .<p>According to the sources, the state government had sought legal opinion relating to the appointment of a CEO in the Trust.</p><p>Ram Temple Construction Committee president Nripendra Mishra had, while speaking to a TV channel, said that a competent and experienced CEO should be appointed in Trust for managing the affairs of Ram Temple.</p><p>The Trust was formed by the Centre in February 2020 following the direction of the Supreme Court in 2019.</p><p>Prime minister Narendra Modi had announced its formation in the Lok Sabha. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was made its president while Champat Rai was made its general secretary.</p><p>Several prominent seers were nominated as members of the Trust during its first meeting in Delhi. It had 12 nominated members and three ex-officio members.</p>.Ram temple donation row | Akhilesh Yadav intensifies attack on BJP, adds 'land grab' charge.<p>Meanwhile according to the sources, Champat Rain had been asked to keep away from Adityanath’s proposed visit to Ayodhya on Friday during which he would also pay obeisance at the Ram Temple.</p><p>Sources said that Rai had been asked to send a representative of his to ensure proper arrangement of ‘puja’ and ‘darshan’ and inform the concerned district official. It was Rai, who always welcomed VIPs visiting the Ram Temple.</p><p>The decision to keep Rai away during the CM's visit was being viewed as a snub to the Trust general secretary, after the ‘missing fund’ allegations.</p>