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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram Temple 'missing fund' row | Trust may appoint CEO, CM Adityanath snubs Champat Rai

According to the sources, the state government had sought legal opinion relating to the appointment of a CEO in the Trust.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathRam Temple

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