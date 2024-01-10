Ram temple row: Maurya defends firing on karsevaks in Ayodhya, Akhilesh cautions party leaders against falling in BJP trap

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya triggered a huge controversy ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple by defending firing on the 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya during the then Mulayam Singh Yadav regime even as SP president Akhilesh Yadav cautioned the party leaders against falling into the BJP 'trap' and refrain from commenting on religious issues.

Speaking at a function on Wednesday, Maurya said that the 'karsevaks' had assembled in Ayodhya in violation of the court order and that the then UP government had only discharged its constitutional obligations by safeguarding the Babri Masjid.