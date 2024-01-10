Ram temple row: Maurya defends firing on karsevaks in Ayodhya, Akhilesh cautions party leaders against falling in BJP trap

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya triggered a huge controversy ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple by defending firing on the 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya during the then Mulayam Singh Yadav regime even as SP president Akhilesh Yadav cautioned the party leaders against falling into the BJP 'trap' and refrain from commenting on religious issues.
Speaking at a function on Wednesday, Maurya said that the 'karsevaks' had assembled in Ayodhya in violation of the court order and that the then UP government had only discharged its constitutional obligations by safeguarding the Babri Masjid.
Twenty eight people were killed and several others injured in the firing on the 'karsevaks' on October 30, 1990 by the security personnel to prevent them marching toward the Babri Masjid.
Maurya's remarks, however, also triggered unease among the SP legislators, many of whom complained to Akhilesh in this regard and urged him to restrain Maurya, who had crossed over to the SP from the BSP in 2022.
''Maurya's family members visit temples and follow Hindu rituals but he always speaks against Hinduism,'' SP legislator Rakesh Pratap Singh said here.
Akhilesh told the party leaders to refrain from speaking on religious issues saying that it was a 'trap' by the BJP. ''We should focus on issues like inflation, unemployment and expose the BJP government,'' he told the party leaders at a meeting here.
Maurya had earlier also courted controversy with his remarks over the Hindu epic 'Ram Charit Manas'. Maurya had dubbed the epic 'anti-dalit' and demanded that the couplets in the epic containing 'anti-dalit' remarks be either withdrawn or the book be banned.
Maurya's remarks had triggered a massive backlash from the seers, one of whom even announced a cash reward for whosoever chopped the SP leader's tongue.