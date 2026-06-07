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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram temple trust says 'open to probe' after Akhilesh Yadav claims donation funds missing

In a post on X, Yadav said the issue was "extremely sensitive" for devotees of Lord Ram across the world and described the situation as "highly embarrassing" for the temple trust.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 15:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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