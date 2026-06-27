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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram Temple Trust will meet on July 7 to decide future action: VHP chief

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have resigned following allegations of malfeasance in donations at the temple.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRam Temple

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