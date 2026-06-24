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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram temple trust withholds financial details, cites SIT probe after PMO-forwarded complaint

The issue came to light after a complaint submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by BJP leader Rajneesh Singh was forwarded to the Ayodhya district administration for necessary action.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRam TempleSIT

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