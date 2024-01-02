Ramayan Wax Museum to come up in Ayodhya

Sunil is well known for his 170 life-sized sculptures of Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Sharad Pawar, Anna Hazare, Bal Thackeray, Rajnikant, M G Ramachandran, etc.

All these statues, which depict his hard work and creativity, can be found in Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu), Thekkady (Kerala) and Lonavala (Mumbai).