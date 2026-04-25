<p>Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (Athawale) has demanded 25 seats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, warning that the party may contest independently if the demand is not accepted.</p><p>In a press release issued during his visit to Lucknow, Athawale said the RPI wants to remain part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and contest the elections in partnership with the BJP. However, he asserted that the party expects a respectable share of seats in recognition of its support base among Dalits and socially weaker sections.</p>.Need to remain vigilant against 'traitors': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>“In Uttar Pradesh, the party will contest elections on 25 seats in alliance with the BJP. If this demand is not met, the party will contest the assembly elections independently,” Athawale said.</p>. <p>The statement comes as political parties have started early preparations for the high-stakes 2027 Assembly polls in India’s most populous state. The party said the RPI would strengthen its organisation across Uttar Pradesh and expand its presence at the grassroots level in the coming months.</p><p>State party president Pawan Kumar Gupta said workers have been asked to begin outreach campaigns and membership drives. The RPI’s move signals an early push for greater political relevance in Uttar Pradesh, where caste equations and alliances often decide electoral outcomes.</p>