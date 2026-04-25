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Ramdas Athawale's RPI puts conditions before BJP for 2027 UP polls, warns of solo fight

Athawale said the RPI wants to remain part of the NDA and contest the elections.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsRamdas Athawale

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