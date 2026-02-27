Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ready for narco test to establish truth in POCSO case: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

The seer also alleged that the children were staying with the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari alias Pandey, and questioned why they were not sent to a juvenile home.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshsexual abusePocsoNarco test

Follow us on :

Follow Us