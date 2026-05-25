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Red Fort blast | Accused visited Lucknow in August, planned terror attacks on key city landmarks: NIA

They said that two of the key accused had travelled from Faridabad to Lucknow between August 25 and 30, 2025 as part of a 'calculated reconnaissance trip'.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsDelhiUttar PradeshRed FortNIALucknowNational Investigation Agency

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