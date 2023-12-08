Refusal of counsel to examine witness due to strike call constitutes contempt of court: Allahabad HC

"In case examination of a witness is prevented by striking lawyers or striking lawyers refuse to examine witness, the learned trial court shall make its finding in that regard. The learned trial court shall also record names of lawyers who have declined to examine the witnesses or have prevented examination of witnesses pursuant to the strike call. The trial court shall send the report to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh for initiation of disciplinary action and to the Registrar General of this Court for institution of contempt proceedings against erring lawyers," the judge said.