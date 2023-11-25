Refused money to buy fried chicken, man kills wife with scissors in Ghaziabad

Gautam said the couple had an argument on Friday night when Bano allegedly refused to give Hussain money to buy fried chicken from the market. She, however, went out and bought the chicken few minutes later but the argument continued and Hussain allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors,

Bano was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, Gautam said, addiing that the entire incident took place in front of the children of the couple.