'Religion for electoral gains only': Cong slams BJP after minister seen 'washing hands' near shivling

A video, which went viral on social media platforms, purportedly showed UP minister Satish Sharma washing his hands by the side of the 'shivling' as another UP minister Jitin Prasada looked on.

The opposition parties launched a scathing attack on the BJP and accused it of ''using the religion for the purpose of electoral gains only''. ''These people (BJP leaders), who indulge in politics in the name of religion, don't even know that it is not proper to wash hands so close to the shivling.....these people have neither faith in the religion nor in the faith of the people,'' a post on Congress' official X (formerly twitter) handle said on Monday.