Religious scholars to discuss 'conspiracy' against Sanatan-Hindu culture in 4-day conclave at Varanasi

Seers and religious scholars from different parts of the country will converge in Varanasi in November to deliberate on the alleged “conspiracy” against Sanatan-Hindu culture and other issues, a senior functionary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti said on Wednesday. The four-day Sanskriti Sansad, set to begin on November 2, will also discuss the controversial remarks of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against ‘Sanatan Dharma’, said Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti secretary general Swami Jitendranand Saraswati. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravendra Puri and VHP working president Alok Kumar.