Reopen 2021 custodial death case against eight policemen: Uttar Pradesh court

A murder case was filed against eight policemen from the Sammanpur police station on March 26, 2021 regarding the death of Ziauddin who was in police custody at Sammanpu police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 06:55 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 06:55 IST
