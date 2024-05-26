Retired IAS officer returns home post golf session to find wife dead with noose around neck, house robbed: Report

A retired IAS officer came home to find his wife lying dead and his house reportedly robbed on May 25 in Lucknow's Indiranagar.

Upon returning home after playing golf, Devendra Nath Dubey found his house unlocked from the inside and his wife's dead body on the floor with noose around its neck, as per a report in India Today.

Dubey, who was the former District Magistrate of Raebareli, also informed the police that that the almirah was open and a lot of items laid scattered on the floor. He also noted that jewellery and other valuables had been stolen.

"When D N Dubey came back after playing golf at around 9:45 in the morning, he found his wife dead. The vendor supplied milk at around 7:15, which was not even boiled and found packed as it was. This was when he informed us", the publication quoted Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Akash Kulhary as saying.