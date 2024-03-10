JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Revenue officer found dead at home in UP

The body of Yadav, who was posted as lekhpal, was found at his official residence in Kalan tehsil under the Mirzapur police station area, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 05:57 IST

Follow Us

Shahjahanpur, UP: The body of a revenue officer was found at his official residence here, police said on Sunday.

The officer was identified as Piyush Yadav (33), a native of Hardoi district's Pachnera village, they said.

The body of Yadav, who was posted as lekhpal, was found at his official residence in Kalan tehsil under the Mirzapur police station area, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of death will only be known once the report comes.

A detailed probe is underway in the matter, Awasthi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 March 2024, 05:57 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT