Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Right-wing activists thrash Muslim man after being spotted with Hindu woman in Varanasi

According to the reports, the youth, who hailed from Bareilly town, was made to apologise before being let off.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us