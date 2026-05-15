<p>Lucknow: A Muslim youth, who was allegedly roaming with Hindu girls on the banks of Ganga in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varanasi">Varanasi</a>, was thrashed by the activists of a right-wing outfit.</p><p>According to the reports, the youth, who hailed from Bareilly town, was made to apologise before being let off.</p><p>The matter came to light after a video purportedly showing the youth seeking forgiveness with folded hands to two people, allegedly workers of the right-wing outfit, standing near him went viral on social media platforms on Friday.</p>.UP: Right-wing outfit leader snatches plate from Muslim youth at feast.<p>Reports said that the incident happened at Assi Ghat, a popular tourist destination in the temple town on the bank of the Ganga. </p><p>One of the activists is seen telling the Muslim youth to say that henceforth he will never roam with Hindu girls nor will speak to them.</p><p>Sources said that the police reached the spot a little later and are investigating the video to identify the culprits.</p><p>Earlier, similar incidents were reported in different parts of the state. A few months ago, right-wing activists raided a birthday party at a restaurant in Bareilly which was organised by a Hindu girl, who had also invited her Muslim friends and assaulted the Muslim youths, leading to arrests. </p>