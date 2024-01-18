Rigorous training: 21 youth prepare for Ram temple priesthood

"While they will work under senior priests, it is important that they are physically and mentally fit to perform daily rituals. It was for this reason that the age limit was kept below 30 years… 'Bahut parishram ka kaam hai, youth behtar kar payega' (It’s very hard work, the youth will be able to perform better), he said. All students have already undertaken training at different 'gurukul' but since their 'ucharan' (recitation) is different, it is being corrected," the teacher added.