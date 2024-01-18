Rigorous training: 21 youth prepare for Ram temple priesthood

21 men under the age of 30, are training to become 'Archaka', priests of the Ayodhya Ram temple.
The under-training men are selected from 2,700 pan-India applications and only few out of 21 will be selected for priests at the Ram temple.
The youths train at a quiet place, around 700 meters close to the Ram temple, they sleep on a floor 'chatai' in a big hall. They get up before dawn to prepare for the day’s training which starts at around 7 am, then exercise for 2 and a half hours, as reported by The Indian Express.
The IE report says, their training includes chanting mantras for hours, practicing for the right pronunciation of the 'mantra,' knowledge of 'shastra,' character building, yoga 'asanas' and learning the intricacies of worshipping Ram as per traditions of the 'Ramanandi' sect of the 'Vaishnavs'. The 'Archaka' take a noon break for nap then continue for the training.
In evening, students listen to 'kathas' from 'Valmiki Ramayan' and 'Ramcharitmanas' by prominent 'mahants' of Ayodhya, like Mahant Kamal Nayan Das and Swami Ramanand Das.
The 'Archaka' are being trained on the 'Vedas','prakriya' (the process to be followed) by different 'Acharya', they even receive a lecture on the correct 'ucharan' (pronunciation), processes, and their meaning.
Speaking to IE, one of the teachers of the trainee 'Archaka', who was also part of the selection process, said 300 out of 2700 applicants were shortlisted for the final interview, the 23 were selected based on their dedication and background, 2 out of the selected were later found to be from families whose members were already working for the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, so they were dropped.
"While they will work under senior priests, it is important that they are physically and mentally fit to perform daily rituals. It was for this reason that the age limit was kept below 30 years… 'Bahut parishram ka kaam hai, youth behtar kar payega' (It’s very hard work, the youth will be able to perform better), he said. All students have already undertaken training at different 'gurukul' but since their 'ucharan' (recitation) is different, it is being corrected," the teacher added.
The training is a six-month course till May and students get a stipend of Rs 2,000 every month. The students will be handed certificates at the end of the training but are told, only few of them will become priests at the Ram temple and the rest are likely to be selected for the remaining temples that will come up in the complex.