<p>Lucknow: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s father, who had been battling fourth stage liver cancer, died at a private hospital in Noida on Friday (February 27) morning.</p><p>According to a spokesman of the hospital, Rinku’s father Khanchandra Singh passed away at around five in the morning. The family members were at his bedside when he breathed his last.</p>.Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency, doubtful for Zimbabwe match.<p>Khanchandra had been put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated a few days back. Rinku, who was part of the Indian team for ongoing T20 World Cup, rushed to the hospital before the Zimbabwe match after his father's condition had become critical.</p><p>Family sources said that the body was taken to Aligarh, Rinku’s home town, where his last rites would be performed.</p><p>A large number of people, including local cricketers, turned up at Rinku’s residence to express their condolences and bid a final farewell to his father.</p><p>According to the reports, Khanchandra Singh used to deliver gas cylinders in the town and faced many difficulties in bringing up his children.</p><p>Masood, a local cricket coach in Aligarh, said that Singh played an important role in the success of Rainku and he always supported the cricketer.</p><p>Reports said that the demise of Rinku’s father might affect the schedule of the cricketer’s marriage with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. </p><p>The marriage was scheduled to be solemnised in June but now the date may be changed. </p>