Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Rinku Singh’s father passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

Khanchandra Singh had been put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated a few days back
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 07:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRinku Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us