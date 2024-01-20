Rituals in Ram Temple to instill 'Prana' in Ram Lalla idol

Vedas were also recited on this occasion, and Lord Ganesha was worshipped before the 'arni manthan', they added.

The fire produced through the process was placed in the 'agni kund' (the pot in which the havana is performed) after the 'navagraha puja' (worshipping the nine heavenly bodies and deities that, according to Hinduism, influence our life on Earth).

The priests, through the ritual, requested the 'navagrahas' to join the 'puja' and ensure that the 'yajna' (ritual by fire) is completed without any obstacle. A 'vastu pujan' of the Ram Temple was also performed.

The pre-consecration rituals before the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) at the Ram Temple began in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The newly constructed idol of Ram Lalla was also brought inside the Ram Temple complex on Wednesday. During the pre-consecration rituals, the 'yajmana' (the person on whose behalf a religious ritual or yajna is performed by the priests) conducted several special pujas on the bank of the Saryu river and inside the Complex.

The rituals included 'Prayashchit Puja' (atonement), bathing in the sacred Saryu river, and performing other pujas.