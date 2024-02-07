RLD to jump ship? Speculation suggests another setback for I.N.D.I.A. bloc

New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A. bloc could be staring at another desertion, with speculation suggesting that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is prepping to jump ship after striking a seat-sharing deal with the Samajwadi Party for at least seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The speculation about the RLD and its chief Jayant Singh’s potential switch to the BJP-led NDA comes close on the heels of Samajwadi Party sending a positive signal to the grand old party, with Akhilesh Yadav accepting an invite by the Congress to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that is entering Uttar Pradesh.

While Singh was not available for comments, Akhilesh said that the RLD chief is a "straight forward and a well-educated person" who "understands politics really well".

"I am hopeful that he will not let the fight for farmers weaken," Akhilesh said.

SP Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav, who is also Akhilesh’s wife, referred to the farmers’ issue and the wrestlers’ protest and said, "There's no mention of MSP in the (interim) budget. BJP has also insulted our wrestler sisters."

"I don't think Jayant Singh will take any such decision that is directly against farmers' welfare," she told reporters here.