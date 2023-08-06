Home
uttar pradesh

Road accident in UP leaves six Nepalese dead

The incident took lace on Aug 5 evening when the SUV driver attempted to avoid cattle on the road and rammed into a tree.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 05:27 IST

Six Nepalese nationals, including two children, were killed when their SUV hit a tree and fell into a ditch in Econa area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took lace on Saturday evening when the SUV driver attempted to avoid cattle on the road and rammed into a tree.

The victims were resides of Tribhuvan Chowk area of Nepalganj city in Nepal, they said.

Those killed were identified as Nilansh (36), Niti (20), Deepika (35), Vaibhav alias Sonu (36). The minor children killed in the accident are yet to be identified.

The SUV driver was seriously injured and has been admitted to the Bahraich Medical College.

(Published 06 August 2023, 05:27 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

