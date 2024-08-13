Home
Road crash leaves police constable, wife dead in UP

A portion of the truck caught fire due to the collision and the two were trapped under the vehicle, Circle Officer (Nai Mandi), Rupali Rao, said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 07:47 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 28-year-old police constable and his wife were killed on Tuesday when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said.

A portion of the truck caught fire due to the collision and the two were trapped under the vehicle, Circle Officer (Nai Mandi), Rupali Rao, said.

A fire brigade was rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhir Kumar (28) and his wife Sonia (26), police said.

Kumar was posted as a police constable in Moradabad district.

The truck driver fled from the site, police said and added that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Published 13 August 2024, 07:47 IST
