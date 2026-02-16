<p>Lucknow: The special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested one of the alleged shooters in filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bollywood-actor-ranveer-singh-filmmaker-rohit-shetty-receive-threat-3897955">Rohit Shetty</a> firing case Vishnu from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the alleged shooter identified as Vishnu was nabbed from Bijauli village in the district on Sunday night by the STF on being tipped off by the Mumbai police.</p>.<p>Vishnu was said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was later taken to Mumbai on transit remand.</p><p>Earlier the Mumbai police had arrested four other accused persons, including another shooter, in the case from Haryana. Those arrested were identified as Ritik Yadav, Sunny, Sonu, all residents of Agra district, and Deepak, a resident of Noida.</p><p>Sources said that preliminary investigations have revealed that all the accused persons were working on the direction of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and that they wanted to extort money from the filmmaker.</p>.Rohit Shetty residence firing: Mumbai police invoke MCOCA against accused.<p>The police were also investigating if a few others were also involved in the matter, sources said.</p><p>Indiscriminate firing had taken place outside the Juhu bungalow of Rohit Shetty on the night of January 31. A special team was formed by the Mumbai police to nab the culprits.</p><p>Mumbai police have so far arrested nine accused persons in connection with the matter. The police also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against five of the accused.</p>