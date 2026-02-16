Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Rohit Shetty firing case: UP STF nab Bishnoi-linked shooter from Agra

The alleged shooter identified as Vishnu was nabbed from Bijauli village in the district on Sunday night by the STF on being tipped off by the Mumbai police.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 12:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 12:03 IST
MumbaiUttar PradeshMumbai policeRohit ShettyAgraUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us