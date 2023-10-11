Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Roof of under-construction house collapses in UP's Gonda, labourer dies

Three labourers -- Amarjeet, Shivkumar and Dharmraj -- were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 03:45 IST

A 20-year-old labourer was killed and three of his colleagues were injured when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in the Colonelganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Balbeer died when the scaffolding of the under-construction house in Balpur village collapsed, leading to the roof caving in on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Three labourers -- Amarjeet, Shivkumar and Dharmraj -- were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital. Dharmraj was discharged after being administered first aid while the condition of the two others is stated to be stable, he added.

A probe is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly, Kumar said.

(Published 11 October 2023, 03:45 IST)
