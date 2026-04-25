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Rs 4 lakh cash stacked in bundles found on highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli; probe on

According to the police, a local resident on Friday informed them about the cash lying on the road near Kabaraut village. Following this, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the notes.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshShamli

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