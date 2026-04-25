<p>Muzaffarnagar: Police have launched an investigation after Rs 4 lakh in cash stacked in a dozen bundles were found strewn on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Shamli district, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to the police, a local resident on Friday informed them about the cash lying on the road near Kabaraut village. Following this, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the notes.</p>.Karnataka bypolls: Cash worth Rs 1.35 crore, liquor seized by authorities.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla said six bundles of Rs 500 notes, four bundles of Rs 200 notes and two bundles of Rs 100 notes, totalling Rs 4 lakh, were recovered and deposited in the police evidence room for further investigation.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a man from Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar district has claimed ownership of the money, saying that the cash fell on the road while he was returning home on a motorcycle after withdrawing it from a bank in Haryana.</p>.<p>The ASP said the claim is being verified, and further investigation is underway. </p>