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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raises concern over illegal immigration, reiterates push for three-child policy

Bhagwat's remarks on intruders come at a time when assembly elections are due in multiple states, where the issue of illegal immigrants has garnered a lot of traction of late.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRSSMohan Bhagwat

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