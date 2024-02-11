Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi being insulted in Congress: Expelled leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

In an apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi, Krishnam said, "If a person cannot respect his mother and sister, how will he respect the country? One who could not handle his legacy, how will he handle the country?'

On Saturday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement, "Keeping in mind the complaint of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has decided to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years."

Krishnam 'thanked' the Congress for his expulsion and said, "I express my gratitude to the Congress leadership that they have issued an order to free me from the party."

However, he said, "Kharge ji (Congress chief) and Venugopal ji should tell which activities were anti-party. Are meeting PM Modi, inviting UP CM Yogi Adityanath for foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, and talking about Indian culture anti-party? These are my questions for the Congress."

Krishnam had recently met Prime Minister Modi and invited him for the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Shri Kalki Dham'.