<p>Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh cop, who had been dismissed from service following his involvement in criminal activities, allegedly killed an elderly beggar, burnt his (beggar) face and left his Id and other documents there in a bid to fake his death so that he might continue to perpetrate crime without any suspicion.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the dismissed constable, identified as Ramveer Singh, was caught and sent to jail.</p><p>Sources said that the police had recovered a half burnt body of an elderly person under the tin shed at Hathras Road Halt railway station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> last month. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.</p>.Youth arrested in Amravati for sexually assaulting girls, making videos viral.<p>The investigations pointed to the involvement of Singh, who was arrested and ‘confessed’ to having killed the elderly beggar and burnt his face to ‘fake’ his death.</p><p>Sources said that Singh had sustained serious burn injuries while doing so and got himself admitted to a hospital for treatment. </p><p>Singh, a resident of Mainpuri district in the state, faced over a dozen criminal cases, including those of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a>, kidnapping, loot and forgery and he wanted to fake his death to avoid being caught. He also put his Id cards and other documents to fool the cops.</p><p>He was scouting for someone, who had no family and friends who would look for him in the event of his disappearance and the elderly beggar turned out to be an easy prey.</p>