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Sacked Uttar Pradesh cop kills beggar, burns face to fake his death

Sources said that Singh had sustained serious burn injuries while doing so and got himself admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurder

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