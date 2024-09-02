Saint, mahatma or yogi can ever be slave of power: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister said though Baba Keenaram was born in a high aristocratic family, he ran several programmes to improve the lives of a large number of tribes and residents here. "On the other hand, to teach a lesson to the Mughals, he also scolded Shah Jahan and drove him away. He reprimanded the government of that time." These things show that a saint and a yogi can never be a slave of power, the chief minister said.