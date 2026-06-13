Samajwadi Party banks on PDA formula, 'soft Hindutva' for 2027 UP Assembly polls

<p>Buoyed by its success in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> (SP), the BJP’s principal rival in the state, has decided to rely on its tested ‘PDA’ (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, along with a touch of ‘soft Hindutva’, to counter the saffron party in the 2027 Assembly elections. </p><p>The PDA formula helped the SP win 37 Lok Sabha seats, including Ayodhya, in 2024, reducing the BJP’s tally from 64 seats in the 2019 elections to 33. </p><p>From appointing Rukmani Devi, the sister of slain ‘bandit queen’-turned-politician Phoolan Devi, as the chief of the party’s women’s wing to condemning the police ‘encounter’ killing of Kamlesh Bind, an accused in the murder of a Ghazipur businessman, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that the party will continue with the PDA experiment in the next Assembly polls while also incorporating elements of soft Hindutva. </p>.BJP bets on Yogi Adityanath, Hindutva for hat-trick in 2027 UP Assembly polls .<p>Rukmani Devi belongs to the electorally influential Nishad community, as did Kamlesh Bind. The community has a significant presence in around 80 Assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh. The Nishads, also known as Mallahs (boatmen and fishermen), account for roughly 4% of the state's electorate and are an important voting bloc in eastern UP districts, including Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Mau, Bhadohi and Prayagraj. </p><p>Akhilesh’s vocal support for Swami Avimukteshwarananda, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, after he was prevented from proceeding towards the Ganga for a sacred dip during the ‘Magh Mela’ at Prayagraj, and his taking up the issue of alleged ‘missing donation money’ at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was being perceived as an attempt to ‘blunt’ the BJP’s ‘pro-Sanatan’ posturing and prevent its attempt to paint the SP as ‘anti-Hindu’. </p><p>In fact, the SP’s sustained attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged ‘mistreatment’ of Avimukteshwarananda forced the BJP to launch a damage-control exercise and UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, in an attempt to douse anger within the ‘Brahmin’ community, performed puja of ‘Batuk Brahmins’ (celibate Hindu children, who take initiation in a Gurukul for Vedic education), all disciples of the Swami. </p>.National Identity and Hindutva: CM Yogi Adityanath sets narrative for 2027 UP Assembly polls.<p>Akhilesh’s wife and party parliamentarian Dimple Yadav recently visited the Shankaracharya’s camp in Mainpuri during his ‘padyatra’ and sought his blessings. </p><p>The SP president had also raised the issue of the alleged ‘destruction’ of the statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar during the beautification of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, putting the BJP in an uncomfortable situation. </p><p>“Akhilesh wants to challenge the BJP on its core issue of ‘Hindutva’, shed his pro-Muslim image and prevent the polarisation of voters along religious lines in the next polls,’’ Lucknow-based political analyst J P Shukla said. </p><p>The SP chief has also instructed his party leaders to avoid making controversial statements on religious issues. </p><p>The SP, however, faces challenges on several fronts. Its immediate challenge is to strike an alliance with the Congress and resolve the seat-sharing issue. There are indications that Akhilesh is not in the mood to concede the Congress’s demand for 125 seats. </p><p>‘’The basis of seat sharing will be winning probability, not numbers,’’ Akhilesh said recently. </p><p>The SP also has to deal with the well-oiled BJP election machinery and its aggressive ‘Hindutva’ agenda. Besides, the BJP has an electoral alliance with several predominantly caste-based outfits, like Nishad Party, a party that thrives on the support of the ‘boatmen and fishermen’ community, Apna Dal, which is a ‘Kurmi’ outfit, and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, a party of the ‘Rajbhar’ community. </p><p>All these caste-based outfits have considerable influence on their respective communities, and denting their vote banks will not be easy for the SP.</p>