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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party banks on PDA formula, 'soft Hindutva' for 2027 UP Assembly polls

The PDA formula helped the SP win 37 Lok Sabha seats, including Ayodhya, in 2024, reducing the BJP’s tally from 64 seats in the 2019 elections to 33.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 21:54 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 21:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartySpecialsDH Spotlight

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