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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief whip in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Kamal Akhtar resigns

He was made SP's chief whip subsequent to party MLA Manoj Pandey resigning from the post in 2024 after he sided with the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsAkhilesh YadavIndia PoliticsSamajwadi Party

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