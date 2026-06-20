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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party is heading for split, Akhilesh may step down as President: UP minister

A section of SP leaders was in touch with the BJP, he said, adding that the process would begin from Ballia.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyOm Prakash Rajbhar

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