Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets seven year jail term in assault case

Azam Khan had been charged with criminal conspiracy in the matter.

According to the prosecution, Ale Hasan and some others, on the direction of Azam Khan, had barged into the house of one Ehtesham, a resident of Dungarpur Basti in Rampur town, and assaulted him.

Khan, who faced dozens of cases, was a few months back, sentenced to seven years' imprisonment in a case of fake birth certificate of his son Abdullah Azam. His wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were also sentenced to seven year's imprisonment.

Reacting to the decision of the court, SP leaders said that a conspiracy had been hatched against Azam Khan by some officials who enjoy the patronage of the BJP.

''Azam Khan and his family are being targeted...it is part of a broad game plan to terrorise a section of the society,'' said an SP leader here.