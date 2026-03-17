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Samajwadi Party leader booked for claiming Azam Khan urged Muslims not to celebrate Eid over West Asia conflict

ASP Anurag Singh said SP leader Yusuf Malik, the accused, from Moradabad, met Khan in the Rampur jail on March 14.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 04:17 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 04:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyAzam Khan

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