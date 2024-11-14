Home
Samajwadi Party MLA, over 100 supporters booked for protest at Kanpur police station

The protest was held on November 9 when Bajpai and his supporters reached the police station to allegedly put pressure on police for the release of a man.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 18:09 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 18:09 IST
