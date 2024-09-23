Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg sent to judicial custody for two weeks in abetment to suicide case

Bhadohi: Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Beg was on Monday remanded in judicial custody for two weeks by an MP/MLA court here in connection with two cases of forcing a minor girl into labour and instigating another to commit suicide.

According to Mazhar Shakeel, the lawyer of Zahid Beg, Civil Judge (Senior Div.) Avinash Ranjan fixed the next hearing is on October 8.

During Monday's hearing, Beg sought permission to file an application on the police action against him during his surrender on September 19, to which the judge directed that the petition be sent through the District Jail in Prayagraj.