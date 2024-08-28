Samajwadi Party moves EC, says Yogi govt shunted out Muslim and Yadav booth-level officers from key posts

"In Uttar Pradesh, by-elections are going to take place and in these Assembly constituencies and districts, the state govt has removed most of the police and civil administration officials who belong to the Yadav and Muslim communities because most of our supporters are from these communities. Similar is the case of BLOs who help in preparing the electoral rolls," Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

He claimed there is not a single Muslim or Yadav in the final list of BLOs. He said the delegation shared the list of BLOs assigned for Assembly and Lok Sabha election as well as the draft and final lists for the bypolls.

There is only one Muslim is in the list as it appeared that the government could not ascertain his religion from his name, Yadav claimed. He said the EC has promised to look into their complaint.

In the memorandum, the SP leaders said that the ruling party is indulging in efforts to vitiate free and fair process in the bypolls, which is guaranteed by the EC.