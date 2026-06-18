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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey refutes ‘split’ rumours, hits back at UP minister Rajbhar

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar had claimed that the Samajwadi Party was heading for a ‘split’ and that a party MP from Ballia would lead the revolt.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyBallia

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