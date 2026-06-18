Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey refutes ‘split’ rumours, hits back at UP minister Rajbhar

<p>Lucknow: A day after UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar’s claim that the Samajwadi Party (SP) was heading for a ‘split’ and that an SP MP from Ballia would lead the revolt, Sanatan Pandey, the party Lok Sabha member from Ballia on Thursday, refuted the split rumours and said that he would remain with the party under any circumstance.</p><p>Stating that Rajbhar’s claim was ‘laughable’, Pandey thanked the latter for making him (Pandey) famous in the country.</p>.UP minister claims Samajwadi Party will ‘split’, Akhilesh Yadav retorts BJP leaders planning to jump ship.<p>Earlier in the day Rajbhar had claimed in a social media post that a prominent SP leader from Ballia would ‘lead’ the SP ‘rebellion’.</p><p>‘’I will retire from active politics if I were to ever leave the SP……the party has given me everything and no one can separate him from the party,’’ Pandey added.</p><p>Senior UP minister and president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an alliance partner of BJP in the state, Om Prakash Rajbhar had claimed that SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah which contained the names of SP leaders who wanted to join BJP.</p><p>He referred to the alleged ‘mining scam’ and ‘Gomti river front scam’ during Akhilesh’s regime and claimed that there was ‘panic’ in the SP over a possible action by the ED in the two cases.</p><p>SP president Akhilesh, however, dismissed the claim and said that BJP had a history of engineering defections by instilling fear among the rivals through central agencies.</p><p>Akhilesh, making a counterclaim, said that BJP leaders were themselves preparing to ‘jump ship’. ‘’Many people who are with them (BJP) will open their cards when the time is right’’, he added while speaking to reporters here.</p><p>He termed Rajbhar as ‘afwah mantri’ (rumour minister) and said that he should not be taken seriously.</p>