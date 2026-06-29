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'Give Rashtra Mata status for cow': Samajwadi Party Muslim leader writes in blood to PM Modi

Ansari wrote the letter outside the district magistrate's office in Varanasi and submitted it addressed to the prime minister.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Party

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