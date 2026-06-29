'Give Rashtra Mata status for cow': Samajwadi Party Muslim leader writes in blood to PM Modi

<p>Varanasi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> leader Zeeshan Ansari on Monday said he has written a letter in his blood to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> demanding "Rashtra Mata" for the cow.</p>.<p>Ansari wrote the letter outside the district magistrate's office in Varanasi and submitted it addressed to the prime minister.</p>.'This is double standard': Yogi on Muslim clerics’ demand to declare cow national animal.<p>"I come from the Muslim community; that is why I have taken this initiative. BJP leaders keep making different statements regarding the cow. We want the BJP to make its stand clear by declaring the cow as the 'Rashtra Mata'," Ansari told reporters.</p>.<p>He said the cow occupies a special place in the sentiments of people in India.</p>.<p>"In many households, the first roti is set aside for the cow. At the same time, BJP chief ministers such as Shubhendu Adhikari and Himanta Biswa Sarma have made statements about having roti with cow," Ansari alleged.</p>