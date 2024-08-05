Samajwadi Party to oppose Centre's move to amend law governing Waqf boards

Targeting Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who has been demanding reservation in the private sector, Yadav, without naming her, said, "It is being heard that a minister is shouting that reservation has ended...Those who are concerned about reservation, whether in Delhi or Lucknow, should immediately leave the BJP." Referring to the caste-wise census, he targeted the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and said, "There is a 'stool kit' leader. He is doing a lot of 'kit-kit' (talks). I think I will have to end the offer. It is being heard that the 'stool kit' ministers get orders, only then he does it. At least he should talk about caste-wise census and also talk about the reservation that is being abolished." Yadav was apparently referring to his recent monsoon offer to ruling party MLAs.