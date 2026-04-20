Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party will form govt in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, will have Congress with us: Akhilesh Yadav

Replying to a question about the possibility of having an Ahir regiment, Yadav said he has always been in favour of creation of the regiment in the Indian Army.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 03:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 03:11 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us