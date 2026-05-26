<p>Sambhal (UP): A court in Chandausi on Tuesday postponed to July 21 the hearing in the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute in the wake of the stay on proceedings by the Supreme Court.</p><p>The matter was listed for hearing before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh.</p><p>Shahi Jama Masjid advocate Shakeel Ahmed Warsi told reporters that the hearing in this case was to be held today but due to the stay on proceedings ordered by the Supreme Court, the hearing was postponed and will be held on July 21</p>.After Bhojshala, dispute flares up over Kasmandi Mosque in Lucknow as Pasi community claims it was once a temple .<p>On November 19, 2024, Hindu petitioners, including advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a suit in the Sambhal district court claiming the mosque was built over a temple.</p><p>The Muslim side has challenged the maintainability of the case in the Allahabad High Court, but on May 19, 2025, the high court upheld the trial court's order permitting a court-monitored survey and directed it to proceed with the matter.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, the advocate for the Hindu side, Shri Gopal Sharma, said that since there is a stay order from the Supreme Court in this matter, the trial court cannot issue any orders.</p><p>A court-ordered survey had been conducted at the site on November 19, 2025.</p><p>The second survey on November 24 led to significant unrest in Sambhal, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to 29 police personnel.</p><p>The police booked SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and mosque committee head Zafar Ali in connection with the violence besides registering an FIR against 2,750 unidentified persons.</p>