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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Sambhal temple-mosque row: UP Court puts off hearing to July 21

The matter was listed for hearing before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSambhal

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