<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Monday said that ‘Sanatan Dharm’ could not be ‘defeated’ and destroyed and those who tried to destroy it had themselves turned to dust.</p><p>‘’Sanatan does not only reside on the walls of the temples but also in India’s consciousness… Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath temples are two eternal pillars of light of Indian civilization,’’ Adityanath said while speaking at ‘Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav’ at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.</p><p>‘’Sanatan ko mitti mein milane ka prayas karne wale mitti mein mil gaye,’’ (Those who tried to destroy Sanatan themselves turned to dust), he said.</p>.UP cabinet expansion: Six BJP leaders sworn-in as ministers in Yogi Adityanath govt.<p>The chief minister, who paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with state governor Anandiben Patel, said that the attackers on Sanatan were nowhere to be seen today.</p><p>‘’One may attack Sanatan culture but it can’t be defeated,’’ Adityanath added.</p><p>He said that Mohammed Ghaznavi, a foreign invader, had attacked the Somnath Temple several times and tried to destroy its grandeur. </p><p>‘’The foreign invaders were under the impression that by desecrating the idols they could kill the spirit of India but the Sanatan traditions and culture are still very much alive’’, he said.</p><p>The ‘Mahotsav’ began with the chanting of Vedic mantras followed by blowing of conch shells by the scholars and students. A ‘Parthiv Shivling’ (an earthen shiva lingam) was made by the students on this occasion.</p>