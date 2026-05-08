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'Sangam Whisky' triggers row in UP, seers threaten agitation if not withdrawn

The seers are protesting against the name 'Sangam World Malt Whisky', launched in 2024 and produced by Radico Khaitan Limited (formerly Rampur Distillery).
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 11:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshScotch whiskySangam

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