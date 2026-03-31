Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Sanjeev Balyan vs Sangeet Som: Warring leaders challenge for BJP in Western UP

Although Balyan did not take names, it was clear that he was referring to Sangeet Som, an influential ‘Thakur’ leader from the region and his bitter rival.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us