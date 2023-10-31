Sardar Patel's role in uniting India not allowed to be highlighted: Rajnath's veiled dig at Cong

Addressing a function organised, Singh said, "The role of Sardar Patel in bringing together small princely states and creating a united India after Independence was not allowed to be prominently highlighted before the people of the country."

Asserting that the Narendra Modi government has been working for the past 10 years to ensure that Sardar Patel gets the respect that he truly deserves, Singh said, "In 2013, when Narendra Modi ji was declared the prime ministerial candidate, our party (BJP) had organized this programme and at that time I had flagged it off.''

''Now, after 10 years, I am flagging off the 'Run for Unity' programme as defence minister. This programme is organised every year so that the youth of the country can understand the importance of Sardar Patel and take inspiration from him to spread the message of unity and integrity among the people," he said.