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Saved in 8 minutes: Uttar Pradesh cops prevent suicide after Meta alert over Instagram post

Police said counselling was provided to the youth and his family members and necessary guidance was given.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicide

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