SC notice to Uttar Pradesh govt over non-functional CCTV cameras at Gautam Budh Nagar district court

On the issue of lawyers restraining colleagues from entering courts, the CJI on Monday said, "Protest is not strike. You cannot enter the court and ask the lawyers 'chalo nikal jao yaha se' (get out of here). We will take it very seriously."

At the outset, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish Agrawal and secretary Rohit Pandey said the local bar leaders have written a letter expressing regret.